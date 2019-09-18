ValuEngine Lowers Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) to Strong Sell

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNED. Sidoti cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of BNED stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 2,007,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.57 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Chairman Michael Huseby bought 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kanuj Malhotra sold 21,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 132.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 108.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

