ValuEngine Lowers Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

FCSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Fibrocell Science stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Fibrocell Science has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fibrocell Science will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fibrocell Science by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 204,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 230,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fibrocell Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

