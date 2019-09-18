ValuEngine Upgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to “Sell”

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULH. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

ULH stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $25.93. 154,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,938. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.09.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $383.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 57,566.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 86.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter worth $110,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter worth $219,000. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.