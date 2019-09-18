Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $65.01 Million Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,412,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,018 shares during the period. AZZ comprises about 1.9% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 5.40% of AZZ worth $65,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $21,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 5,419.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 430,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 15.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AZZ by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 51,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,423. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.45. AZZ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.20 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

