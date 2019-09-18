Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories makes up approximately 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.71% of Silicon Laboratories worth $76,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,432 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 73.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.76. 11,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,286. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.47. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $115.29.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLAB. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

In related news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,715.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,463,675. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

