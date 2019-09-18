Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,649,632 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $4,593,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,687,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,236,000 after purchasing an additional 570,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,831,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,002,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,654,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,049,000 after acquiring an additional 119,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,329 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $265,691.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $81,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,671 shares of company stock worth $3,536,692. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,848. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.