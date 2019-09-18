Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.46 Billion Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,815,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.03% of Biogen worth $3,464,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,185,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.69. 91,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $358.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.99 and its 200-day moving average is $240.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Standpoint Research raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

