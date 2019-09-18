Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.23 Billion Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,565,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.81% of Welltower worth $4,232,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,262,000 after purchasing an additional 679,707 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,758,000. United Fire Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. United Fire Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.35%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.