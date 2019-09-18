Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.98% of Charles Schwab worth $3,665,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

