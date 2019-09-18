Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,878 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018,261 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,757,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,014,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,774,000 after buying an additional 42,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average of $164.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $171.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5373 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

