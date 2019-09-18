Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,626 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after purchasing an additional 899,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,578,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,118 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,396,000 after acquiring an additional 316,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,295,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,328,000 after acquiring an additional 291,559 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.15. 216,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,775. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $94.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

