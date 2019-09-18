Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading 11.6% Higher

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shot up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.29, 2,159,097 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 307% from the average session volume of 529,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $320.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.16 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 271.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 562,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 64.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,186,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,659,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 207,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

