Viacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $297,972.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinroom, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $297,972.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00767789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011330 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,154,481 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC, Coinroom, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.