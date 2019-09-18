ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $568.66 Million

Brokerages predict that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce sales of $568.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $546.52 million to $590.43 million. ViaSat reported sales of $517.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. 168,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,196. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $1,431,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,645. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ViaSat by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ViaSat by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in ViaSat by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in ViaSat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 20,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ViaSat by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

