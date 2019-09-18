Vietnam (LON:VNH) Trading Down 0.5%

Vietnam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.51), approximately 2,250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 28,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193 ($2.52).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 141.38. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60.

About Vietnam (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

