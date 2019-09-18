VIEX Capital Advisors LLC Sells 96,329 Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS)

VIEX Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,329 shares during the period. Harte Hanks comprises approximately 0.2% of VIEX Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.41% of Harte Hanks worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks by 170.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 92,087 shares in the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

In other Harte Hanks news, Director Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia bought 35,002 shares of Harte Hanks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $102,905.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Harte Hanks Inc has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harte Hanks in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.