Viking Global Investors LP Boosts Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,529 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned 1.81% of Davita worth $163,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Davita by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Davita by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Davita by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Davita by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

DVA traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 87,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,182. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Davita’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

