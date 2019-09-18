Viking Global Investors LP Has $522.96 Million Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,962 shares during the period. Mercadolibre comprises 2.3% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $522,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,270,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,170,000 after acquiring an additional 252,698 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,402,000 after acquiring an additional 541,277 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 435,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $563.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $584.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.69.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $542.08. 53,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,289. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -662.56 and a beta of 1.71. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $698.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

