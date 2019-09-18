Viking Global Investors LP Sells 2,055,324 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,065 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,055,324 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $65,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $47,472,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 154.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522 in the last ninety days.

NXPI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.55. The stock had a trading volume of 83,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,389. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

