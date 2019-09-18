Viking Global Investors LP Sells 92,481 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92,481 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $305,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,373.76.

GOOGL stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,233.99. 58,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,173. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,169.32. The stock has a market cap of $859.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

