Village Super Market, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Village Super Market has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

In other news, EVP John Sumas sold 2,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.