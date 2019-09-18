VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,334 Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 28.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 301.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 42.4% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 154,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.02. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Citigroup lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

