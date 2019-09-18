VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 48.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 22.0% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

HD traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $229.46. The stock had a trading volume of 158,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,647. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.23. The company has a market cap of $256.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

