VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $249,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,437,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,556,557,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,017,000 after buying an additional 61,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,436,703,000 after buying an additional 50,987 shares during the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,222.01. 40,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,173. The firm has a market cap of $859.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,194.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,169.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.