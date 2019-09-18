Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.32

Volex PLC (LON:VLX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.32 and traded as low as $88.00. Volex shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 230,969 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 million and a PE ratio of 13.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.32.

Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.