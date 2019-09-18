Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Decreased by Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,183 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 4.8% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned 1.53% of Vulcan Materials worth $278,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 136.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.70. 355,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average of $130.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $149.21. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $842,910.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

