Wafra Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wafra Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 273.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,481 shares of company stock worth $1,561,730. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

