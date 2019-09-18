Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $54.30. 604,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,507. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

