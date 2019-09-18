Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,552 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 5.00% of Walker & Dunlop worth $82,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,159,000 after acquiring an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 135,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 76,176 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,900. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

WD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $5,075,342.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,283,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

