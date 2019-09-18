Waltonchain (WTC) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $43.69 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00010077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Bithumb and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.38 or 0.02086924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00063233 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,405,369 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, COSS, DragonEX, Coinnest, Binance, Allbit, Huobi, LATOKEN, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.