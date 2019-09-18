WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.76.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Analysts forecast that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

