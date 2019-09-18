Waves (WAVES) Achieves Market Cap of $115.07 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00011259 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Gate.io and OKEx. Waves has a market capitalization of $115.07 million and $16.22 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043996 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011064 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, Exrates, Coinbe, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Bitbns, Huobi, Indodax, YoBit, OKEx, Liqui, Coinrail, Kuna, Livecoin, Cryptohub, COSS, Upbit, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.