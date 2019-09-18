WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) Plans $0.03 — Dividend

WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0332 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

WBIE remained flat at $$27.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

