Wells Fargo & Co Increases Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $137.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $118.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SUI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $147.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,815. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $312.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,679,675.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,548,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,650,000 after purchasing an additional 317,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438,673 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,981,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 557.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 8.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,783,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,405,000 after purchasing an additional 131,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.