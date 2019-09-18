Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 57.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.74.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,493,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

