Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Armstrong World Industries worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $484,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.42. 6,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

