Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.21 Million Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.85% of Barrett Business Services worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 49,366.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. 1,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $185,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,279.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $467,317 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

