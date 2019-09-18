Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 79.4% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 23.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSE:FAM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,940. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

