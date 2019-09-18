Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTD. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1,522.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the second quarter worth $256,000. Creative Planning increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 20.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period.

HTD stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. 2,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,114. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

