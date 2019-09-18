Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of Triton International worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,189,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $76,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $38.00 target price on shares of Triton International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

TRTN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. 123,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,577. Triton International Ltd has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $38.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 46.02%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

