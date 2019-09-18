Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 30,614 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 70.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,291,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,559,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Cushen sold 8,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $730,231.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,541 shares of company stock worth $3,889,352. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.66 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

