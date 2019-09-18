Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.37

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $5.34. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 1,327 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 96,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 21.2% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

