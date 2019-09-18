West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.70.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,819.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 28,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 48.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

