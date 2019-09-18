Wild Beast Block Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Wild Beast Block has a total market cap of $5,846.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com.

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

