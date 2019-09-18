Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,942,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,262 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of Williams Companies worth $447,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 360.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,679.2% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. 92,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $239,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,618.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

