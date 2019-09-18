Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCMKTS:WIRX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIRX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Wireless Xcessories Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 267 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Wireless Xcessories Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIRX)

Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes accessories for cellular phones primarily in the United States. It offers batteries; and hands free devices, and car and travel chargers, as well as various carrying cases. The company sells its products to dealers and distributors through an in-house sales force, as well as through its Website, wirexgroup.com.

