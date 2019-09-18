WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) traded down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07, 1,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,034,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

