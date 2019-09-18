WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) Shares Down 0.8%

WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.48, approximately 15,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 10,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.26% of WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.