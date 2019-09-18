WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.26, 26,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 42,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 101.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

