WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.55 and last traded at $87.55, 6,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 16,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the second quarter worth $56,000. FMR LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 377.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 914.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN)

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.